All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9073 2nd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9073 2nd Avenue
Last updated June 24 2019 at 4:53 PM

9073 2nd Avenue

9073 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9073 2nd Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Take a look at this corner lot concrete block home. This home is cute as a button and features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with a split floor plan. The home features brand new paint and upgraded appliances and fixtures! Master bedroom has huge walk in closet! Separate living room and dining room, galley kitchen, inside laundry room with room for storage. Home is fully fenced with shed in back yard. Huge lot with privacy. perfect yard to start a garden. Never make a trip to the laundromat again! Home has inside laundry room located off the kitchen. Renters Insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9073 2nd Avenue have any available units?
9073 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9073 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 9073 2nd Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9073 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9073 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9073 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9073 2nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9073 2nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 9073 2nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9073 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9073 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9073 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 9073 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9073 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9073 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9073 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9073 2nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Sublet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia