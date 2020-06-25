9073 2nd Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Take a look at this corner lot concrete block home. This home is cute as a button and features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with a split floor plan. The home features brand new paint and upgraded appliances and fixtures! Master bedroom has huge walk in closet! Separate living room and dining room, galley kitchen, inside laundry room with room for storage. Home is fully fenced with shed in back yard. Huge lot with privacy. perfect yard to start a garden. Never make a trip to the laundromat again! Home has inside laundry room located off the kitchen. Renters Insurance required.