9062 4th Avenue

Get ready to call 9062 4th Ave. your new home! This hard to find two bedroom two bath home with a bonus room is located in Jacksonville. The bonus room has vaulted ceilings and could be used as a third bedroom. Sit in a rocker and enjoy the out doors from your elevated and covered front porch with railings. Prepare your favorite meals in this charming kitchen complete with white appliances, blue tiled counter-tops, a built in microwave and back splash. It also has a nice eat in kitchen with a large window framed by built in shelving. To view this home call 321-473-0160. To see other great Main Street Renewal homes or apply for this home visit our website at www.msrenewal.com. This is a pet friendly home.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.