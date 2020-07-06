All apartments in Jacksonville
9061 Van Buren Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9061 Van Buren Ave

9061 Van Buren Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9061 Van Buren Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/39cfcbc006 ----
Check out this 2 bedroom 1 bath home on Van Buren! Includes: Screened in front porch, beautiful hardwood floors, separate living and dining area. Also features A/C, fridge, stove, fresh paint, & washer/dryer connections. Pet friendly with breed approval and pet fee. Apply online today.

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9061 Van Buren Ave have any available units?
9061 Van Buren Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9061 Van Buren Ave have?
Some of 9061 Van Buren Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9061 Van Buren Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9061 Van Buren Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9061 Van Buren Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9061 Van Buren Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9061 Van Buren Ave offer parking?
No, 9061 Van Buren Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9061 Van Buren Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9061 Van Buren Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9061 Van Buren Ave have a pool?
No, 9061 Van Buren Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9061 Van Buren Ave have accessible units?
No, 9061 Van Buren Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9061 Van Buren Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9061 Van Buren Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

