9061 Van Buren Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/39cfcbc006 ----

Check out this 2 bedroom 1 bath home on Van Buren! Includes: Screened in front porch, beautiful hardwood floors, separate living and dining area. Also features A/C, fridge, stove, fresh paint, & washer/dryer connections. Pet friendly with breed approval and pet fee. Apply online today.



BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com

Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.