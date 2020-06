Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Freshly renovated 3/1 Ready for Immediate Move In - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has recently been renovated and is ready for immediate move in!



With a nice screened porch and spacious living area, this home will not be on the market long! Brand new refrigerator and stove will be supplied upon move in.



1/2 month off second month's rent with immediate move in!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4860751)