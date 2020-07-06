All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 19 2019 at 6:02 AM

90 NAUGATUCK DR

90 Naugatuck Drive · No Longer Available
Location

90 Naugatuck Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Girvin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see this bright and open living space. Skylights and high ceilings make this home seem much larger! All tile except 2 bedrooms - new carpet. Newly painted. Fireplace in the living area. Laundry in the oversized 2 car garage. Large fenced backyard. Walk-in closets and plenty of storage.Pet must be approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 NAUGATUCK DR have any available units?
90 NAUGATUCK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 90 NAUGATUCK DR have?
Some of 90 NAUGATUCK DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 NAUGATUCK DR currently offering any rent specials?
90 NAUGATUCK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 NAUGATUCK DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 90 NAUGATUCK DR is pet friendly.
Does 90 NAUGATUCK DR offer parking?
Yes, 90 NAUGATUCK DR offers parking.
Does 90 NAUGATUCK DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 NAUGATUCK DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 NAUGATUCK DR have a pool?
No, 90 NAUGATUCK DR does not have a pool.
Does 90 NAUGATUCK DR have accessible units?
No, 90 NAUGATUCK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 90 NAUGATUCK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 NAUGATUCK DR has units with dishwashers.

