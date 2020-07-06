90 NAUGATUCK DR

Come see this bright and open living space. Skylights and high ceilings make this home seem much larger! All tile except 2 bedrooms - new carpet. Newly painted. Fireplace in the living area. Laundry in the oversized 2 car garage. Large fenced backyard. Walk-in closets and plenty of storage.Pet must be approved.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
