All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8986 Hawkeye Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8986 Hawkeye Circle
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

8986 Hawkeye Circle

8986 Hawkeye Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8986 Hawkeye Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Normandy Estates

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful House on the Westside - Property Id: 136488

There is enough room for everyone in this beautiful, freshly painted Bella Donna. The home boasts a vaulted ceiling with a spacious backyard. This 3200 square feet home is close to major highways and shopping centers. Nestled in a quiet neighborhood on the westside, this property is in a family friendly location with close access to military bases, colleges and other amenities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136488p
Property Id 136488

(RLNE5012944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8986 Hawkeye Circle have any available units?
8986 Hawkeye Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8986 Hawkeye Circle have?
Some of 8986 Hawkeye Circle's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8986 Hawkeye Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8986 Hawkeye Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8986 Hawkeye Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 8986 Hawkeye Circle is pet friendly.
Does 8986 Hawkeye Circle offer parking?
No, 8986 Hawkeye Circle does not offer parking.
Does 8986 Hawkeye Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8986 Hawkeye Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8986 Hawkeye Circle have a pool?
No, 8986 Hawkeye Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8986 Hawkeye Circle have accessible units?
No, 8986 Hawkeye Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8986 Hawkeye Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8986 Hawkeye Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia