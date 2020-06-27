All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 10 2019 at 10:19 PM

8943 Jasper Avenue

8943 Jasper Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8943 Jasper Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This quaint home is located near the cross sections of Southside blvd and the Arlington expressway, a short drive to the cultural centers of downtown Jacksonville, and the sun kissed Jacksonville beaches. Brush away concerns of Town Center traffic for everyday necessities, and avoid headaches by living close to Publix, Harvey`s, AMC Regency, and Regency Plaza Shopping Center

Features:
- Beaches
- Near by Shopping
- Convenient Locale
- Spacious Kitchen
- Brand New Bottom Cabinets
- Big Backyard
- 24- hour maintenance

Additional Monthly Charges:
- Smart Locks: $7.50
- HVAC Filters: $20.00
- Water / Sewer / Trash: $00

Rental Terms: Rent: $725, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $725, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8943 Jasper Avenue have any available units?
8943 Jasper Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8943 Jasper Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8943 Jasper Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8943 Jasper Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8943 Jasper Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8943 Jasper Avenue offer parking?
No, 8943 Jasper Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8943 Jasper Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8943 Jasper Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8943 Jasper Avenue have a pool?
No, 8943 Jasper Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8943 Jasper Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8943 Jasper Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8943 Jasper Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8943 Jasper Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8943 Jasper Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8943 Jasper Avenue has units with air conditioning.
