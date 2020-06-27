8943 Jasper Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This quaint home is located near the cross sections of Southside blvd and the Arlington expressway, a short drive to the cultural centers of downtown Jacksonville, and the sun kissed Jacksonville beaches. Brush away concerns of Town Center traffic for everyday necessities, and avoid headaches by living close to Publix, Harvey`s, AMC Regency, and Regency Plaza Shopping Center



Features:

- Beaches

- Near by Shopping

- Convenient Locale

- Spacious Kitchen

- Brand New Bottom Cabinets

- Big Backyard

- 24- hour maintenance



Additional Monthly Charges:

- Smart Locks: $7.50

- HVAC Filters: $20.00

- Water / Sewer / Trash: $00



Rental Terms: Rent: $725, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $725, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.