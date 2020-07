Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool guest parking

Available to move-in May 1st 2020.Biggest sized town home in the neighborhood and a corner unit with lot of privacy. Back of the property is a sand dune which may become a future park.Amenities include swimming pool, playground and a large natural lake within in the community. Beautiful wood-look tiles on all of the first floor. Open floor plan. Close to guest parking.