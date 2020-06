Amenities

in unit laundry bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry Property Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath Available In Desirable Montreux Community! Half month off second month's rent with immediate Move In! - This first floor home comes equipped with all kitchen appliances and washer/dryer!



Home has two spacious bedrooms with garden tubs in each bathroom.



Close to shopping and dining. with great amenities provided in this gated community with 24 hours patrolling security.



No Pets Allowed



