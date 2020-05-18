8804 Ivey Mill Pl N

Amenities
Spacious home with water view. Nice patio to enjoy your morning coffee. Very spacious and open floor plan. New interior paint. Tile/hardwood flooring. Washer/Drier as is. Formal living room/dining room. Fireplace (decorative use only)
*Bonus Amenity Included* - The Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program is included in the monthly rent. HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under this program. This saves on average 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.