8768 HARPERS GLEN CT

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Wonderful rental opportunity in highly desirable community of East Hampton. Home has hardwood floors on ground floor, with tile in wet areas. 2nd floor has its own bedroom, bathroom and loft/living room area. There are four bedrooms downstairs, including the master. One bedroom could be an office. Master bedroom has an extra large walk in closet and a sitting room. Beautiful screened lanai overlooking preserve. This home won't last, make an appointment to see it today! Available for move in 2/4/2019.