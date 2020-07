Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home with Florida room overlooking pond to preserve. Property features a formal living room, which could be used as an office and a formal dining room. Chefs kitchen with synthetic granite, 42'' cabinets and neutral tile. Kitchen overlooks family room with gas fireplace (decorative use only) and wall of windows. Start your new year off right in this beautiful home!WATER SOFTENER, WASHER & DRYER AS IS