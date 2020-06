Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Welcome Home! This home has an open floor plan. The eat-in kitchen has a large pantry and is open to the large living room/dining room combo with a stone fireplace. The split bedrooms put 2 bedrooms on one side of the house and they share a common bath. The large master suite includes dual closets and a spacious bathroom. There is a fully screened back porch with a tile floor that is off the family room. The yard is fully fenced. There is a one-car garage. Renters insurance required. Large and Small dogs allowed, No Cats, No Section 8!