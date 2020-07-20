All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 23 2019 at 2:04 AM

8649 Alexa Lane

8649 Alexa Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8649 Alexa Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32220
Marietta

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This 3 bedroom / 2 bath manufactured home boasts a split floor plan and has 1000 sq ft of living space. Neutral colors, Carpet, and laminate hardwood flooring. Mini-blinds on all windows, Kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove. Washer/dryer hookups in the utility room. JEA electric, well, septic, and water softener on-site. Close to I-10 and I-295 in the Marietta area of Jacksonville. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Sorry, this is a no pet property. Tenant responsibilities: JEA electric and water softener salt.
Visit our website for more info https://palm3propertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals
Good credit and income is a must for application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8649 Alexa Lane have any available units?
8649 Alexa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8649 Alexa Lane have?
Some of 8649 Alexa Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8649 Alexa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8649 Alexa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8649 Alexa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8649 Alexa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8649 Alexa Lane offer parking?
No, 8649 Alexa Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8649 Alexa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8649 Alexa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8649 Alexa Lane have a pool?
No, 8649 Alexa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8649 Alexa Lane have accessible units?
No, 8649 Alexa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8649 Alexa Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8649 Alexa Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

