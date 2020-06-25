8641 Longford Road

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fb5ed0f045 ---- Spacious 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath that is 3,256 square feet that is two story. Features a living room-dining room combo with a breakfast room. The master suite is on the first floor. The second floor has four huge bedrooms with a game/bonus room in the center of the upstairs. The amenity center has swimming lpools, tennis, basketball and playgrounds. This gorgeous home has beautiful wood flooring and tile flooring and granite top upgrades in the kitchen. This home is on the pond and has a beautiful view with playground equipment. Fully fenced back lawn. Lastly, there is a $6000.00 water softener system. Renters insurance required. Application Fee: $50 per person Lease Admin Fee: $95 Must call Jackie @ MORGAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT FOR A VIEWING! THIS HOME WON\'T LAST LONG!