Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:38 PM

8641 Longford Road

8641 Longford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8641 Longford Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fb5ed0f045 ---- Spacious 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath that is 3,256 square feet that is two story. Features a living room-dining room combo with a breakfast room. The master suite is on the first floor. The second floor has four huge bedrooms with a game/bonus room in the center of the upstairs. The amenity center has swimming lpools, tennis, basketball and playgrounds. This gorgeous home has beautiful wood flooring and tile flooring and granite top upgrades in the kitchen. This home is on the pond and has a beautiful view with playground equipment. Fully fenced back lawn. Lastly, there is a $6000.00 water softener system. Renters insurance required. Application Fee: $50 per person Lease Admin Fee: $95 Must call Jackie @ MORGAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT FOR A VIEWING! THIS HOME WON\'T LAST LONG!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8641 Longford Road have any available units?
8641 Longford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8641 Longford Road have?
Some of 8641 Longford Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8641 Longford Road currently offering any rent specials?
8641 Longford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8641 Longford Road pet-friendly?
No, 8641 Longford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8641 Longford Road offer parking?
No, 8641 Longford Road does not offer parking.
Does 8641 Longford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8641 Longford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8641 Longford Road have a pool?
No, 8641 Longford Road does not have a pool.
Does 8641 Longford Road have accessible units?
No, 8641 Longford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8641 Longford Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8641 Longford Road does not have units with dishwashers.
