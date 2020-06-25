8572 Pineverde Lane

Amenities
•Master bedroom suite upstairs with a bonus room
•One bedroom downstairs with bathroom
•Living and dining room combo
•New luxury vinyl wood plank tile in entry and bathrooms
•New carpet in main living areas
•Kitchen features: white appliances, breakfast bar, tile floors and pantry closet
•Middle unit
•Beautiful open backyard / Owner will consider fencing with increased rent (Call Connie at 904-367-1815 for details)
•Rent includes lawn care and pest control
Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $930, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $930, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.