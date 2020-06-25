8572 Pineverde Lane

Amenities

pet friendly carpet

•Master bedroom suite upstairs with a bonus room

•One bedroom downstairs with bathroom

•Living and dining room combo

•New luxury vinyl wood plank tile in entry and bathrooms

•New carpet in main living areas

•Kitchen features: white appliances, breakfast bar, tile floors and pantry closet

•Middle unit

•Beautiful open backyard / Owner will consider fencing with increased rent (Call Connie at 904-367-1815 for details)

•Rent includes lawn care and pest control



Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $930, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $930, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.