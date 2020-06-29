856 Majestic Cypress Drive North

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This ranch with a split bedroom floor plan is located in the Mayport area, approximately 10 minutes from Naval Station Mayport, and 15 minutes from the U.S. Coast Guard Base! Features include engineered wood floors, archway details, large bedrooms, and a 1-car garage. The formal dining room is open to the family room for easy entertaining. The eat-in kitchen has a pass-through into the living space, and includes tile floors and chair rail molding. French doors off of the breakfast area open to the screened lanai, which overlooks the low-maintenance fenced back yard with lots of patio space. Within walking distance of Mayport Elementary School and Mayport Coastal Sciences Middle School, and less than a mile from Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.