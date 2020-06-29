All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
856 Majestic Cypress Drive North
Last updated June 1 2019 at 4:53 PM

856 Majestic Cypress Drive North

856 Majestic Cypress Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

856 Majestic Cypress Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32233
North Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This ranch with a split bedroom floor plan is located in the Mayport area, approximately 10 minutes from Naval Station Mayport, and 15 minutes from the U.S. Coast Guard Base! Features include engineered wood floors, archway details, large bedrooms, and a 1-car garage. The formal dining room is open to the family room for easy entertaining. The eat-in kitchen has a pass-through into the living space, and includes tile floors and chair rail molding. French doors off of the breakfast area open to the screened lanai, which overlooks the low-maintenance fenced back yard with lots of patio space. Within walking distance of Mayport Elementary School and Mayport Coastal Sciences Middle School, and less than a mile from Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park!

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

