8550 Touchton Road #814

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

2/2 Available in Desirable Montreux Community! - Take in the breathtaking view of the lake while enjoying the breeze on the screened in, secluded patio.



This home is equipped with all stainless steel appliances in the kitchen; microwave, refrigerator, electric range/oven, and dishwasher. There is also a laundry room adjacent to the kitchen with washer and dryer included. With beautiful dark wood-vinyl floors throughout and tile in the wet areas, this home is truly a must see!



This well maintained 2/2 located in the desirable gated Montreux community will be available for rent shortly, call to schedule your showing today!



(RLNE5703519)