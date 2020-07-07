8538 Pineverde Lane

Amenities
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/710585
-Master bedroom suite upstairs
-Second bedroom and bathroom downstairs
-New tile flooring throughout downstairs
-Kitchen has a breakfast bar
-Large dining area open to the living room
-Laundry and storage room off back patio
-Plenty of closet space
-Carpet on stairs and upstairs bedroom
-Fresh designer two tone interior paint
-Fenced backyard
-End unit
-Lawn maintenance included in rent
-Close to shopping, restaurants, I-295, NAS and Orange Park
NOTE:
○○ Security deposit amount may vary- application available at www.DuvalRealtyInc.com, $50 app fee
○○○ Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $930, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $930, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.