8538 Pineverde Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/710585



-Master bedroom suite upstairs

-Second bedroom and bathroom downstairs

-New tile flooring throughout downstairs

-Kitchen has a breakfast bar

-Large dining area open to the living room

-Laundry and storage room off back patio

-Plenty of closet space

-Carpet on stairs and upstairs bedroom

-Fresh designer two tone interior paint

-Fenced backyard

-End unit

-Lawn maintenance included in rent

-Close to shopping, restaurants, I-295, NAS and Orange Park



NOTE:

○○ Security deposit amount may vary- application available at www.DuvalRealtyInc.com, $50 app fee



○○○ Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $930, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $930, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.