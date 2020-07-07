All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8538 Pineverde Lane

8538 Pineverde Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8538 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/710585

-Master bedroom suite upstairs
-Second bedroom and bathroom downstairs
-New tile flooring throughout downstairs
-Kitchen has a breakfast bar
-Large dining area open to the living room
-Laundry and storage room off back patio
-Plenty of closet space
-Carpet on stairs and upstairs bedroom
-Fresh designer two tone interior paint
-Fenced backyard
-End unit
-Lawn maintenance included in rent
-Close to shopping, restaurants, I-295, NAS and Orange Park

NOTE:
○○ Security deposit amount may vary- application available at www.DuvalRealtyInc.com, $50 app fee

○○○ Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $930, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $930, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8538 Pineverde Lane have any available units?
8538 Pineverde Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8538 Pineverde Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8538 Pineverde Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8538 Pineverde Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8538 Pineverde Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8538 Pineverde Lane offer parking?
No, 8538 Pineverde Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8538 Pineverde Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8538 Pineverde Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8538 Pineverde Lane have a pool?
No, 8538 Pineverde Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8538 Pineverde Lane have accessible units?
No, 8538 Pineverde Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8538 Pineverde Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8538 Pineverde Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8538 Pineverde Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8538 Pineverde Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

