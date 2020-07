Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool media room

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in desirable community of Hampton Glen, this home has been totally renovated,. Located on a cul-de-sac, close to major expressways, minutes from Town Center, lots of shopping and great restaurants, schools, movie theater 15 minutes from the beach. Owner will do short term or long term.