Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8489 Branchwater Dr
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM

8489 Branchwater Dr

8489 Branchwater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8489 Branchwater Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3/2 in Chimney Lakes!! - Nice roomy house in Chimney lakes on man-made lake to call home! Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath with huge great room, high ceilings, fireplace and front room perfect for office or play. Newer vinyl wood plank flooring in kitchen and interior utility room. Freshly painted interior. Formal dining room with breakfast bar into kitchen. 2 car garage with new opener. Walk in shower with separate garden tub in master bath for relaxing. Large screened in porch with all new screens and ceiling fan overlooking lake in rear. NEWER DISHWASHER!! CARPETS STEAM CLEANED!!!! NEW IRRIGATION PUMP!! HOME IS READY FOR NEW TENANTS!!!!!! NO PETS OR SMOKING. Visit Riveroakrealty.net or call (904) 531-0573 to schedule a viewing today!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4969340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8489 Branchwater Dr have any available units?
8489 Branchwater Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8489 Branchwater Dr have?
Some of 8489 Branchwater Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8489 Branchwater Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8489 Branchwater Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8489 Branchwater Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8489 Branchwater Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8489 Branchwater Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8489 Branchwater Dr offers parking.
Does 8489 Branchwater Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8489 Branchwater Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8489 Branchwater Dr have a pool?
No, 8489 Branchwater Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8489 Branchwater Dr have accessible units?
No, 8489 Branchwater Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8489 Branchwater Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8489 Branchwater Dr has units with dishwashers.
