Two-story townhome in southside prime location. Fresh paints. Open kitchen/living area and half bath on first floor. Both bedrooms are upstairs and have double-entry closet. Back up to woods for serene privacy. Convenient location. Community amenities include clubhouse, weight room, self service car wash and pool. agted community. It is available today for RENT.