8380 Red Holly Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly Renovated 3/2 Home Available for Immediate Move In! - This adorable home has recently been renovated from top to bottom with new plumbing, new water heater, new electrical, new roof, and brand new appliances.



Not too mention top of the line upgrades in the bathroom and kitchen! With soft white and gray tones perfectly commented by the darker, wood flooring throughout the home. Rounding out all that this home has to offer is an expansive fenced in backyard with an adorable gray storage shed that perfectly matches the exterior of the home.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5531628)