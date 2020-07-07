8375 Pineverde Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

•2 bedroom 2 full bathroom townhome

•Ceramic tile in living area, new carpet in bedrooms and new vinyl plank flooring in the bathrooms

•One bedroom with full bathroom is downstairs

•Master suite is entire upper floor

•Kitchen offers pantry closet, all appliances and a breakfast bar

•Washer/dryer closet is off of back covered patio storage closet

•End unit with side yard

•Back yard is fenced

•Included in the rent is pest control and lawn maintenance



•Located in the Whispering Pines subdivision which is close to shopping, restaurants, I-295 and NAS Jax



Pets allowed with Owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now



