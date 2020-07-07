All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
8375 Pineverde Lane
8375 Pineverde Lane

8375 Pineverde Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8375 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•2 bedroom 2 full bathroom townhome
•Ceramic tile in living area, new carpet in bedrooms and new vinyl plank flooring in the bathrooms
•One bedroom with full bathroom is downstairs
•Master suite is entire upper floor
•Kitchen offers pantry closet, all appliances and a breakfast bar
•Washer/dryer closet is off of back covered patio storage closet
•End unit with side yard
•Back yard is fenced
•Included in the rent is pest control and lawn maintenance

•Located in the Whispering Pines subdivision which is close to shopping, restaurants, I-295 and NAS Jax

Pets allowed with Owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8375 Pineverde Lane have any available units?
8375 Pineverde Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8375 Pineverde Lane have?
Some of 8375 Pineverde Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8375 Pineverde Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8375 Pineverde Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8375 Pineverde Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8375 Pineverde Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8375 Pineverde Lane offer parking?
No, 8375 Pineverde Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8375 Pineverde Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8375 Pineverde Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8375 Pineverde Lane have a pool?
No, 8375 Pineverde Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8375 Pineverde Lane have accessible units?
No, 8375 Pineverde Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8375 Pineverde Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8375 Pineverde Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

