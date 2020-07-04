8369 BASCOM RD

Amenities

parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available March 1st for move in is this amazing 4/3 bath fully remodeled home with a spacious kitchen and all 3 full baths remodeled situated on an lush 1/2 acre lot. Central location, clean move in ready on a private road in an established neighborhood. Owners will be selling in a year so 1 year or less lease only. Fish off the dock into the tidal Pottsburg creek. Utilities included in rent! Gorgeous outdoor living area perfect for entertaining! Between houses? New to the area? Need a place to stay until you close? This is the perfect place for you and your family!