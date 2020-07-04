All apartments in Jacksonville
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8369 BASCOM RD
Last updated February 7 2020 at 1:36 AM

8369 BASCOM RD

8369 Bascom Road · No Longer Available
Location

8369 Bascom Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Tiger Hole-Secret Woods

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Available March 1st for move in is this amazing 4/3 bath fully remodeled home with a spacious kitchen and all 3 full baths remodeled situated on an lush 1/2 acre lot. Central location, clean move in ready on a private road in an established neighborhood. Owners will be selling in a year so 1 year or less lease only. Fish off the dock into the tidal Pottsburg creek. Utilities included in rent! Gorgeous outdoor living area perfect for entertaining! Between houses? New to the area? Need a place to stay until you close? This is the perfect place for you and your family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8369 BASCOM RD have any available units?
8369 BASCOM RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8369 BASCOM RD currently offering any rent specials?
8369 BASCOM RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8369 BASCOM RD pet-friendly?
No, 8369 BASCOM RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8369 BASCOM RD offer parking?
Yes, 8369 BASCOM RD offers parking.
Does 8369 BASCOM RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8369 BASCOM RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8369 BASCOM RD have a pool?
No, 8369 BASCOM RD does not have a pool.
Does 8369 BASCOM RD have accessible units?
No, 8369 BASCOM RD does not have accessible units.
Does 8369 BASCOM RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8369 BASCOM RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8369 BASCOM RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8369 BASCOM RD does not have units with air conditioning.

