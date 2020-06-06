All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8368 Windypine Lane
Last updated October 22 2019 at 12:08 AM

8368 Windypine Lane

8368 Windypine Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8368 Windypine Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•Master bedroom suite upstairs with bonus area
•Second bedroom and bath downstairs
•Kitchen features new cabinets, counter top, breakfast bar and pantry closet
•Large dining area open to the living room
•Laundry with washer -dryer and storage area off of back patio
•Bathrooms feature new cabinets, counter tops and luxury vinyl wood plank flooring
•Plenty of closet space
•Tile flooring downstairs and new carpet in upstairs bedroom
•Fenced backyard
•Lawn maintenance included in the rent
•End unit

•Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.
•Security deposit may vary upon approval

Rental Terms: Rent: $980, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $980, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8368 Windypine Lane have any available units?
8368 Windypine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8368 Windypine Lane have?
Some of 8368 Windypine Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8368 Windypine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8368 Windypine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8368 Windypine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8368 Windypine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8368 Windypine Lane offer parking?
No, 8368 Windypine Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8368 Windypine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8368 Windypine Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8368 Windypine Lane have a pool?
No, 8368 Windypine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8368 Windypine Lane have accessible units?
No, 8368 Windypine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8368 Windypine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8368 Windypine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
