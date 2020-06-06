8368 Windypine Lane

Amenities

•Master bedroom suite upstairs with bonus area

•Second bedroom and bath downstairs

•Kitchen features new cabinets, counter top, breakfast bar and pantry closet

•Large dining area open to the living room

•Laundry with washer -dryer and storage area off of back patio

•Bathrooms feature new cabinets, counter tops and luxury vinyl wood plank flooring

•Plenty of closet space

•Tile flooring downstairs and new carpet in upstairs bedroom

•Fenced backyard

•Lawn maintenance included in the rent

•End unit



•Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

•Security deposit may vary upon approval



Rental Terms: Rent: $980, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $980, Available Now



