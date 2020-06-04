All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019

8368 Windypine Lane

8368 Windypine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8368 Windypine Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Bedroom Townhouse Near NAS Jax - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/821276?source=marketing

Master bedroom suite upstairs with bonus area
Second bedroom and bath downstairs
Kitchen features new cabinets, counter top, breakfast bar and pantry closet
Large dining area open to the living room
Laundry hook up and storage area off of back patio
Bathrooms feature new cabinets, counter tops and luxury vinyl wood plank flooring
Plenty of closet space
Tile flooring downstairs and new carpet in upstairs bedroom
Fenced backyard
Lawn maintenance included in the rent
End unit

Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.
Security deposit may vary upon approval

(RLNE4652322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8368 Windypine Lane have any available units?
8368 Windypine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8368 Windypine Lane have?
Some of 8368 Windypine Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8368 Windypine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8368 Windypine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8368 Windypine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8368 Windypine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8368 Windypine Lane offer parking?
No, 8368 Windypine Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8368 Windypine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8368 Windypine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8368 Windypine Lane have a pool?
No, 8368 Windypine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8368 Windypine Lane have accessible units?
No, 8368 Windypine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8368 Windypine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8368 Windypine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
