8368 Windypine Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two Bedroom Townhouse Near NAS Jax - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/821276?source=marketing



Master bedroom suite upstairs with bonus area

Second bedroom and bath downstairs

Kitchen features new cabinets, counter top, breakfast bar and pantry closet

Large dining area open to the living room

Laundry hook up and storage area off of back patio

Bathrooms feature new cabinets, counter tops and luxury vinyl wood plank flooring

Plenty of closet space

Tile flooring downstairs and new carpet in upstairs bedroom

Fenced backyard

Lawn maintenance included in the rent

End unit



Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Security deposit may vary upon approval



(RLNE4652322)