8368 Windypine Lane

Amenities
Two Bedroom Townhouse Near NAS Jax - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/821276?source=marketing
Master bedroom suite upstairs with bonus area
Second bedroom and bath downstairs
Kitchen features new cabinets, counter top, breakfast bar and pantry closet
Large dining area open to the living room
Laundry hook up and storage area off of back patio
Bathrooms feature new cabinets, counter tops and luxury vinyl wood plank flooring
Plenty of closet space
Tile flooring downstairs and new carpet in upstairs bedroom
Fenced backyard
Lawn maintenance included in the rent
End unit
Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.
Security deposit may vary upon approval
(RLNE4652322)