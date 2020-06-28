8351 Pembrook Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fall Special! $0 Application Fee for applications received by 10/21/19! Three bedroom remodeled home on a cul de sac. Bright kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, flat-top range, and wall oven included. Clean bathroom with updated fixtures. Fresh paint throughout.AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on CraigslistMonthly rent is based on an 18 month leaseProperties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates No section 8 Application Fee (per adult tenant) One-time Lease Administration Fee One-time Pet Fee (if applicable) Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable).

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.