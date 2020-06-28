All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8351 Pembrook Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8351 Pembrook Court
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:24 PM

8351 Pembrook Court

8351 Pembrook Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8351 Pembrook Court, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Lincoln Villas

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fall Special! $0 Application Fee for applications received by 10/21/19! Three bedroom remodeled home on a cul de sac. Bright kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, flat-top range, and wall oven included. Clean bathroom with updated fixtures. Fresh paint throughout.AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on CraigslistMonthly rent is based on an 18 month leaseProperties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates No section 8 Application Fee (per adult tenant) One-time Lease Administration Fee One-time Pet Fee (if applicable) Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable).
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8351 Pembrook Court have any available units?
8351 Pembrook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8351 Pembrook Court have?
Some of 8351 Pembrook Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8351 Pembrook Court currently offering any rent specials?
8351 Pembrook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8351 Pembrook Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8351 Pembrook Court is pet friendly.
Does 8351 Pembrook Court offer parking?
No, 8351 Pembrook Court does not offer parking.
Does 8351 Pembrook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8351 Pembrook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8351 Pembrook Court have a pool?
No, 8351 Pembrook Court does not have a pool.
Does 8351 Pembrook Court have accessible units?
No, 8351 Pembrook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8351 Pembrook Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8351 Pembrook Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia