Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:02 PM

Location

8348 Vining Street, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available 3/21/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 8348 Vining Street have any available units?
8348 Vining Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8348 Vining Street currently offering any rent specials?
8348 Vining Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8348 Vining Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8348 Vining Street is pet friendly.
Does 8348 Vining Street offer parking?
No, 8348 Vining Street does not offer parking.
Does 8348 Vining Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8348 Vining Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8348 Vining Street have a pool?
No, 8348 Vining Street does not have a pool.
Does 8348 Vining Street have accessible units?
No, 8348 Vining Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8348 Vining Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8348 Vining Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8348 Vining Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8348 Vining Street does not have units with air conditioning.

