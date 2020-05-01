8346 Newgate Circle West

Amenities

Available May 1st.

I have for rent a spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex townhome over 1400 square feet. Located in a nice neighborhood of single family homes. Convenient location. The Naval Air Station(NAS JAX),Orange Park mall, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping centers and dog track/poker room are just minutes away. Five minutes to I-295 and Costco. The kitchen has tile floors, stone counter tops/back splash and a ceran smooth top oven. There are two bedrooms and guest bath on the first floor and the master bedroom and bath with a spacious walk in closet takes up the entire second floor. Bedrooms have ceiling fans and windows are double paned. The roof has architectural shingles. Plenty of closets for additional storage. The back yard is fenced so small dog is OK. The house has newer carpet and oak laminate floors. Preferred qualifications....650+ credit score and $3500+ per month verifiable take home income. CALL landlord to set an appointment. PLEASE NO TEXTS/EMAILS...

