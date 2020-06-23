All apartments in Jacksonville
8344 THOR ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8344 THOR ST

8344 Thor Street · No Longer Available
Location

8344 Thor Street, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

