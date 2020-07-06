All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8331 JUSTIN RD S

8331 Justin Road South · No Longer Available
Location

8331 Justin Road South, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Vacant & Ready! Home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, ceramic tiles in family and dining rooms, kitchen, hallway, Florida room, and more. There is new carpet in two bedrooms only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8331 JUSTIN RD S have any available units?
8331 JUSTIN RD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8331 JUSTIN RD S have?
Some of 8331 JUSTIN RD S's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8331 JUSTIN RD S currently offering any rent specials?
8331 JUSTIN RD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8331 JUSTIN RD S pet-friendly?
No, 8331 JUSTIN RD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8331 JUSTIN RD S offer parking?
No, 8331 JUSTIN RD S does not offer parking.
Does 8331 JUSTIN RD S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8331 JUSTIN RD S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8331 JUSTIN RD S have a pool?
No, 8331 JUSTIN RD S does not have a pool.
Does 8331 JUSTIN RD S have accessible units?
No, 8331 JUSTIN RD S does not have accessible units.
Does 8331 JUSTIN RD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8331 JUSTIN RD S has units with dishwashers.

