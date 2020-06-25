All apartments in Jacksonville
833 PINE MOSS ROAD

833 Pine Moss Road · No Longer Available
Location

833 Pine Moss Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
San Mateo

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE IN TAVANIER OAKS! - This 1,830sq ft home is offering 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and a 2 car garage. The eat-in kitchen has Aa range, refrigerator and dishwasher and breakfast nook. There is a formal dining room as well! The living room is spacious and has French doors that open to large screened patio. The patio is impressive and over looks a huge nature preserve. Please call to set an appointment! This home is convenient to Mayport and Kingsbay. New carpet and fresh paint. Sorry NO PETS.

Available NOW
$50 application fee per adult

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3000765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 PINE MOSS ROAD have any available units?
833 PINE MOSS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 833 PINE MOSS ROAD have?
Some of 833 PINE MOSS ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 833 PINE MOSS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
833 PINE MOSS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 PINE MOSS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 833 PINE MOSS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 833 PINE MOSS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 833 PINE MOSS ROAD offers parking.
Does 833 PINE MOSS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 PINE MOSS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 PINE MOSS ROAD have a pool?
No, 833 PINE MOSS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 833 PINE MOSS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 833 PINE MOSS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 833 PINE MOSS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 833 PINE MOSS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
