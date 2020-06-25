833 PINE MOSS ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE IN TAVANIER OAKS! - This 1,830sq ft home is offering 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and a 2 car garage. The eat-in kitchen has Aa range, refrigerator and dishwasher and breakfast nook. There is a formal dining room as well! The living room is spacious and has French doors that open to large screened patio. The patio is impressive and over looks a huge nature preserve. Please call to set an appointment! This home is convenient to Mayport and Kingsbay. New carpet and fresh paint. Sorry NO PETS.



Available NOW

$50 application fee per adult



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3000765)