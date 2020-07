Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

THIS HOME FEATURES IT ALL, GATED COMMUNITY, HARDWOOD FLOORS, GIANT SLIDING GLASS DOOR THAT LEADS TO YOUR PRIVATE SCREENED PORCH OVER LOOKING THE CALM LAKE. KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERS, TILE FLOORS AND OAK 42'' CABINETS. SPLIT BEDROOMS, DOUBLE VANITY IN MASTER BATH, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH TREY CEILINGS AND DOOR LEADING TO PORCH. WATER SOFTENER, AND ALL APPLIANCE INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER. THIS HOME IS GETTING A FRESH COAT OF PAINT THE WEEK OF MAY 18TH.