Last updated May 29 2020 at 2:09 PM

8281 Maple Street

8281 Maple Street · No Longer Available
Location

8281 Maple Street, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8281 Maple Street have any available units?
8281 Maple Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8281 Maple Street currently offering any rent specials?
8281 Maple Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8281 Maple Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8281 Maple Street is pet friendly.
Does 8281 Maple Street offer parking?
No, 8281 Maple Street does not offer parking.
Does 8281 Maple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8281 Maple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8281 Maple Street have a pool?
Yes, 8281 Maple Street has a pool.
Does 8281 Maple Street have accessible units?
No, 8281 Maple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8281 Maple Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8281 Maple Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8281 Maple Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8281 Maple Street does not have units with air conditioning.

