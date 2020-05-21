All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8275 Alderman Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8275 Alderman Road
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:50 PM

8275 Alderman Road

8275 Alderman Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8275 Alderman Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Alderman Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wall paper in photos are being covered and Painted . 3 bedroom 2 bath home with lots of room. New carpet throughout. Attached 2 car garage. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Separate dining room, living room and family room with eat in space in the kitchen. Garage has extra storage space. Large fully fenced in back yard with open patio.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8275 Alderman Road have any available units?
8275 Alderman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8275 Alderman Road have?
Some of 8275 Alderman Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8275 Alderman Road currently offering any rent specials?
8275 Alderman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8275 Alderman Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8275 Alderman Road is pet friendly.
Does 8275 Alderman Road offer parking?
Yes, 8275 Alderman Road offers parking.
Does 8275 Alderman Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8275 Alderman Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8275 Alderman Road have a pool?
No, 8275 Alderman Road does not have a pool.
Does 8275 Alderman Road have accessible units?
No, 8275 Alderman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8275 Alderman Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8275 Alderman Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia