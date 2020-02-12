8227 Nussbaum Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/28617e108c ---- Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Section 8 accepted! Wood flooring throughout, No Carpet! Large living area makes this home great for entertaining. Washer and Dryer hookups located in the garage. Conveniently located close to the new First Coast Expressway and 295. Attached 1 Car Garage Blinds Carpet Large Backyard Tile Flooring Washer/ Dryer Hookups Wood Flooring