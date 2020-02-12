All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8227 Nussbaum Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8227 Nussbaum Dr
Last updated August 24 2019 at 4:41 PM

8227 Nussbaum Dr

8227 Nussbaum Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8227 Nussbaum Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/28617e108c ---- Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Section 8 accepted! Wood flooring throughout, No Carpet! Large living area makes this home great for entertaining. Washer and Dryer hookups located in the garage. Conveniently located close to the new First Coast Expressway and 295. Attached 1 Car Garage Blinds Carpet Large Backyard Tile Flooring Washer/ Dryer Hookups Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8227 Nussbaum Dr have any available units?
8227 Nussbaum Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8227 Nussbaum Dr have?
Some of 8227 Nussbaum Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8227 Nussbaum Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8227 Nussbaum Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8227 Nussbaum Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8227 Nussbaum Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8227 Nussbaum Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8227 Nussbaum Dr offers parking.
Does 8227 Nussbaum Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8227 Nussbaum Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8227 Nussbaum Dr have a pool?
No, 8227 Nussbaum Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8227 Nussbaum Dr have accessible units?
No, 8227 Nussbaum Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8227 Nussbaum Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8227 Nussbaum Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia