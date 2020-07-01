All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

8227 LOBSTER BAY CT

8227 Lobster Bay Ct · No Longer Available
Location

8227 Lobster Bay Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located in Summer Key in the heart of Jacksonville off Southside Blvd. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gorgeous oak cabinets with a breakfast bar that gives you an open view to the living room. Master bedroom has two large windows allowing plenty of sunlight with a huge master bathroom. Washer and Dryer included. This unit is on the 3rd floor. Community features a swimming pool, clubhouse and playground for you to enjoy! HOA regulations prevent commercial vehicles from parking at the home. Rental insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8227 LOBSTER BAY CT have any available units?
8227 LOBSTER BAY CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8227 LOBSTER BAY CT have?
Some of 8227 LOBSTER BAY CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8227 LOBSTER BAY CT currently offering any rent specials?
8227 LOBSTER BAY CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8227 LOBSTER BAY CT pet-friendly?
No, 8227 LOBSTER BAY CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8227 LOBSTER BAY CT offer parking?
Yes, 8227 LOBSTER BAY CT offers parking.
Does 8227 LOBSTER BAY CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8227 LOBSTER BAY CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8227 LOBSTER BAY CT have a pool?
Yes, 8227 LOBSTER BAY CT has a pool.
Does 8227 LOBSTER BAY CT have accessible units?
No, 8227 LOBSTER BAY CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8227 LOBSTER BAY CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8227 LOBSTER BAY CT has units with dishwashers.

