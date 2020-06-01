All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8210 Green Parrot #305.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8210 Green Parrot #305
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

8210 Green Parrot #305

8210 Green Parrot Rd 305 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Baymeadows
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8210 Green Parrot Rd 305, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
playground
pool table
basketball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
media room
online portal
Southside Condo w/Water & Sewer Included! - **AVAILABLE APRIL 20th, 2020**

Great price for 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the heart of Jacksonville's Southside area! This unit is very spacious with a bar area outside kitchen, large master bedroom, second bathroom, and plenty of closet space. The unit features a walk-in shower as well as washer/dryer, black appliances, and large second bathroom. Summer Key is a condominium community in popular Southside. Nestled in an old Florida natural environment among towering pines, beautiful palms and major oaks, Summer Key is designed around the free spirited way of life found in Key West. The community is in close proximity to great dining entertainment, shopping and local universities. St. Johns Town Center, Tinseltown Theater and The Avenues Mall are just around the corner.

Enjoy 7,400 square feet of recreation center including community pool, hot tub, indoor basketball gymnasium, gathering room with kitchen, billiards and entertainment room, Internet center, jogging trails, outdoor recreation area and children's playground.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2784718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8210 Green Parrot #305 have any available units?
8210 Green Parrot #305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8210 Green Parrot #305 have?
Some of 8210 Green Parrot #305's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8210 Green Parrot #305 currently offering any rent specials?
8210 Green Parrot #305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8210 Green Parrot #305 pet-friendly?
No, 8210 Green Parrot #305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8210 Green Parrot #305 offer parking?
No, 8210 Green Parrot #305 does not offer parking.
Does 8210 Green Parrot #305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8210 Green Parrot #305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8210 Green Parrot #305 have a pool?
Yes, 8210 Green Parrot #305 has a pool.
Does 8210 Green Parrot #305 have accessible units?
No, 8210 Green Parrot #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 8210 Green Parrot #305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8210 Green Parrot #305 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia