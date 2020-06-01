8210 Green Parrot #305

Amenities

Southside Condo w/Water & Sewer Included! - **AVAILABLE APRIL 20th, 2020**



Great price for 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the heart of Jacksonville's Southside area! This unit is very spacious with a bar area outside kitchen, large master bedroom, second bathroom, and plenty of closet space. The unit features a walk-in shower as well as washer/dryer, black appliances, and large second bathroom. Summer Key is a condominium community in popular Southside. Nestled in an old Florida natural environment among towering pines, beautiful palms and major oaks, Summer Key is designed around the free spirited way of life found in Key West. The community is in close proximity to great dining entertainment, shopping and local universities. St. Johns Town Center, Tinseltown Theater and The Avenues Mall are just around the corner.



Enjoy 7,400 square feet of recreation center including community pool, hot tub, indoor basketball gymnasium, gathering room with kitchen, billiards and entertainment room, Internet center, jogging trails, outdoor recreation area and children's playground.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2784718)