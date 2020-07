Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities

BRAND NEW 3/2 for rent in a quiet and convenient, beautiful water view, the home community of Meadow Walk offers a great location with the popular and established Baymeadows area. This location is close to I-95, the Town Center, downtown Jacksonville, many businesses and health care facilities.