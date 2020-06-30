8184 Kilwinning Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Must see 4 BR 3 BA two story home on cul-de sac. Full appliance package, wood burning fire place, Florida room, large garage and huge fenced back yard accentuate this great family home. Convenient to Oak Leaf Town Center and Orange Park Mall you have quick access to all the big box stores like Home Dept, Publix, Winn Dixie and numerous restaurant opportunities. Nearby medical facilities include Orange Park Medical Center and St. Vincent's. You are just a short commute to Cecil Field and Jacksonville Naval Air Station. See this one today! Available immediately. Neutered/Spayed Dog considered with owner approval required. Tenant must provide evidence of renter's insurance with at least $100,000 liability coverage. No Smoking! Call Randy at Weichert Realtors -The Coffey Group 386-916-1991 today for a showing!

