Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:29 AM

8184 Kilwinning Lane

8184 Kilwinning Lane · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

8184 Kilwinning Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Must see 4 BR 3 BA two story home on cul-de sac. Full appliance package, wood burning fire place, Florida room, large garage and huge fenced back yard accentuate this great family home. Convenient to Oak Leaf Town Center and Orange Park Mall you have quick access to all the big box stores like Home Dept, Publix, Winn Dixie and numerous restaurant opportunities. Nearby medical facilities include Orange Park Medical Center and St. Vincent's. You are just a short commute to Cecil Field and Jacksonville Naval Air Station. See this one today! Available immediately. Neutered/Spayed Dog considered with owner approval required. Tenant must provide evidence of renter's insurance with at least $100,000 liability coverage. No Smoking! Call Randy at Weichert Realtors -The Coffey Group 386-916-1991 today for a showing!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8184 Kilwinning Lane have any available units?
8184 Kilwinning Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8184 Kilwinning Lane have?
Some of 8184 Kilwinning Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8184 Kilwinning Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8184 Kilwinning Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8184 Kilwinning Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8184 Kilwinning Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8184 Kilwinning Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8184 Kilwinning Lane offers parking.
Does 8184 Kilwinning Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8184 Kilwinning Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8184 Kilwinning Lane have a pool?
No, 8184 Kilwinning Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8184 Kilwinning Lane have accessible units?
No, 8184 Kilwinning Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8184 Kilwinning Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8184 Kilwinning Lane has units with dishwashers.

