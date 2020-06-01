8159 Sutton Pl N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking pool

Quaint cottage style neighborhood offering this spacious unit! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a large open living area and dining room. Plenty of windows offer tons of natural light throughout the home. Kitchen has a plethora of counter and cabinet space, adjacent to a sitting/additional eating area making it a perfect location for entertaining. Short walk to the community pool and enjoy your private fenced in patio. Half bathroom downstairs, laundry with washer/dryer included. All bedrooms upstairs are carpeted and two additional full bathrooms. Two parking spots underneath a carport and private back entry. Schedule a tour today! Resident benefit package: $13.50/month. NO PETS