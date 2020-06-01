All apartments in Jacksonville
8159 Sutton Pl N
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:34 AM

8159 Sutton Pl N

8159 Sutton Place North · No Longer Available
Location

8159 Sutton Place North, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Goodby's Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Quaint cottage style neighborhood offering this spacious unit! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a large open living area and dining room. Plenty of windows offer tons of natural light throughout the home. Kitchen has a plethora of counter and cabinet space, adjacent to a sitting/additional eating area making it a perfect location for entertaining. Short walk to the community pool and enjoy your private fenced in patio. Half bathroom downstairs, laundry with washer/dryer included. All bedrooms upstairs are carpeted and two additional full bathrooms. Two parking spots underneath a carport and private back entry. Schedule a tour today! Resident benefit package: $13.50/month. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8159 Sutton Pl N have any available units?
8159 Sutton Pl N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8159 Sutton Pl N have?
Some of 8159 Sutton Pl N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8159 Sutton Pl N currently offering any rent specials?
8159 Sutton Pl N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8159 Sutton Pl N pet-friendly?
No, 8159 Sutton Pl N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8159 Sutton Pl N offer parking?
Yes, 8159 Sutton Pl N offers parking.
Does 8159 Sutton Pl N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8159 Sutton Pl N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8159 Sutton Pl N have a pool?
Yes, 8159 Sutton Pl N has a pool.
Does 8159 Sutton Pl N have accessible units?
No, 8159 Sutton Pl N does not have accessible units.
Does 8159 Sutton Pl N have units with dishwashers?
No, 8159 Sutton Pl N does not have units with dishwashers.
