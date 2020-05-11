All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8150 Lexington Dr

Location

8150 Lexington Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
NAXOS CAPITAL H1 LLC - Property Id: 97684

CALL TODAY 954-945-0566 EASY TO QUALIFY!!!
Great 2/1 boasting brick construction with gorgeous hardwood floors. It presents with ample living space and comfortable bedrooms. A long driveway leads to a nice backyard with shed. We require first month rent $750 plus house deposit $750. this house won't last!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97684
Property Id 97684

(RLNE4668925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8150 Lexington Dr have any available units?
8150 Lexington Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8150 Lexington Dr have?
Some of 8150 Lexington Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8150 Lexington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8150 Lexington Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8150 Lexington Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8150 Lexington Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8150 Lexington Dr offer parking?
No, 8150 Lexington Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8150 Lexington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8150 Lexington Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8150 Lexington Dr have a pool?
No, 8150 Lexington Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8150 Lexington Dr have accessible units?
No, 8150 Lexington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8150 Lexington Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8150 Lexington Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
