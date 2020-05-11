All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:24 PM

814 St Clair St

814 St Clair Street · No Longer Available
Location

814 St Clair Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
814 Saint Clair St Jacksonville, FL 32254 - No detail overlooked in this beautifully remodeled brick home. 3 bedrooms 1 bath 1,512 sq ft. . New roof, new AC, new water heater, new appliances. Incredible, refinished original hardwood floors. New kitchen with all granite countertops and eat-in kitchen nook. Plenty of cabinet space. 3 Spacious bedrooms with large windows with so much light! Large Florida Room. Completely fenced in front and back yards. Separate oversized garage that can be used as workshop. Also perfect for ping pong table or family fun room. Smoke alarms, all windows are screened in, two new fire extinguishers. Located within 10 minutes to Downtown, Riverside, Brooklyn, 5 Points and major highways. Call today as this one won't last long!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5595471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 St Clair St have any available units?
814 St Clair St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 St Clair St have?
Some of 814 St Clair St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 St Clair St currently offering any rent specials?
814 St Clair St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 St Clair St pet-friendly?
Yes, 814 St Clair St is pet friendly.
Does 814 St Clair St offer parking?
Yes, 814 St Clair St offers parking.
Does 814 St Clair St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 St Clair St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 St Clair St have a pool?
No, 814 St Clair St does not have a pool.
Does 814 St Clair St have accessible units?
No, 814 St Clair St does not have accessible units.
Does 814 St Clair St have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 St Clair St does not have units with dishwashers.

