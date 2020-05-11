814 St Clair St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

814 Saint Clair St Jacksonville, FL 32254 - No detail overlooked in this beautifully remodeled brick home. 3 bedrooms 1 bath 1,512 sq ft. . New roof, new AC, new water heater, new appliances. Incredible, refinished original hardwood floors. New kitchen with all granite countertops and eat-in kitchen nook. Plenty of cabinet space. 3 Spacious bedrooms with large windows with so much light! Large Florida Room. Completely fenced in front and back yards. Separate oversized garage that can be used as workshop. Also perfect for ping pong table or family fun room. Smoke alarms, all windows are screened in, two new fire extinguishers. Located within 10 minutes to Downtown, Riverside, Brooklyn, 5 Points and major highways. Call today as this one won't last long!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5595471)