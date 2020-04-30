8098 SUMMER PALM CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Enjoy this very convenient townhome in the middle of the City with great access to 9A and other major thoroughfares. Close to St. Johns town center, Ikea, UNF, FSCJ, and a short drive to the beach. This lovely home has been deeply cleaned and ready for the new tenants! It comes with Brand New Washer and Dryer and a private screened lanai. Stainless steel appliances and an open floor plan are perfect for who desires a quiet home at great location with minimal maintenance. Enjoy the outdoor community pool, and community park, Baymeadows Regional Park- complete with tennis courts, playgrounds, football and soccer fields is only next door!