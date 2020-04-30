All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

8098 Summer Palm Court, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Enjoy this very convenient townhome in the middle of the City with great access to 9A and other major thoroughfares. Close to St. Johns town center, Ikea, UNF, FSCJ, and a short drive to the beach. This lovely home has been deeply cleaned and ready for the new tenants! It comes with Brand New Washer and Dryer and a private screened lanai. Stainless steel appliances and an open floor plan are perfect for who desires a quiet home at great location with minimal maintenance. Enjoy the outdoor community pool, and community park, Baymeadows Regional Park- complete with tennis courts, playgrounds, football and soccer fields is only next door!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8098 SUMMER PALM CT have any available units?
8098 SUMMER PALM CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8098 SUMMER PALM CT have?
Some of 8098 SUMMER PALM CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8098 SUMMER PALM CT currently offering any rent specials?
8098 SUMMER PALM CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8098 SUMMER PALM CT pet-friendly?
No, 8098 SUMMER PALM CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8098 SUMMER PALM CT offer parking?
No, 8098 SUMMER PALM CT does not offer parking.
Does 8098 SUMMER PALM CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8098 SUMMER PALM CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8098 SUMMER PALM CT have a pool?
Yes, 8098 SUMMER PALM CT has a pool.
Does 8098 SUMMER PALM CT have accessible units?
No, 8098 SUMMER PALM CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8098 SUMMER PALM CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8098 SUMMER PALM CT has units with dishwashers.

