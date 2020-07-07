8084 SUMMER BAY CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ready late January! Are you looking for a great place to live, pet friendly and convenient to work, play and shopping? Check out this lovely town home with all the modern conveniences including stainless steel appliances, Corian countertops, 18'' ceramic tile floors. New interior paint Jan 2019. Two master bedrooms, each with own private bath. Best location in the neighborhood! Close to the entrance & pool with nice views. Rent includes lawn service, all appliances including microwave, washer & dryer and full use of community amenities, pool & fitness. The community is gated. Professionally managed property.