Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8084 SUMMER BAY CT

8084 Summer Bay Court · No Longer Available
Location

8084 Summer Bay Court, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ready late January! Are you looking for a great place to live, pet friendly and convenient to work, play and shopping? Check out this lovely town home with all the modern conveniences including stainless steel appliances, Corian countertops, 18'' ceramic tile floors. New interior paint Jan 2019. Two master bedrooms, each with own private bath. Best location in the neighborhood! Close to the entrance & pool with nice views. Rent includes lawn service, all appliances including microwave, washer & dryer and full use of community amenities, pool & fitness. The community is gated. Professionally managed property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8084 SUMMER BAY CT have any available units?
8084 SUMMER BAY CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8084 SUMMER BAY CT have?
Some of 8084 SUMMER BAY CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8084 SUMMER BAY CT currently offering any rent specials?
8084 SUMMER BAY CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8084 SUMMER BAY CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 8084 SUMMER BAY CT is pet friendly.
Does 8084 SUMMER BAY CT offer parking?
Yes, 8084 SUMMER BAY CT offers parking.
Does 8084 SUMMER BAY CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8084 SUMMER BAY CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8084 SUMMER BAY CT have a pool?
Yes, 8084 SUMMER BAY CT has a pool.
Does 8084 SUMMER BAY CT have accessible units?
No, 8084 SUMMER BAY CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8084 SUMMER BAY CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8084 SUMMER BAY CT has units with dishwashers.

