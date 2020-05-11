All apartments in Jacksonville
8073 Floyd St

8073 Floyd Street · No Longer Available
Location

8073 Floyd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/433af4f0b1 ---- This home is amazing! It features an updated kitchen and bathrooms, great spacious living room and it even has walk in closets! Brand new carpet throughout!! There is 1 bedroom downstairs and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Ceiling fans in every room. Ceramic tiled wet areas, inside Laundry connections, and a HUGE Garage with plenty of storage space. Fenced in front and back yard. This home is located right beside the trout river. You can see the water from the bedrooms! Close to 3 Marinas, I295 and minutes from the River City Marketplace. Call today to schedule a tour!

12 Months Courtyard Fence Scenic View Walk In Closet(S)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8073 Floyd St have any available units?
8073 Floyd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8073 Floyd St have?
Some of 8073 Floyd St's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8073 Floyd St currently offering any rent specials?
8073 Floyd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8073 Floyd St pet-friendly?
No, 8073 Floyd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8073 Floyd St offer parking?
Yes, 8073 Floyd St offers parking.
Does 8073 Floyd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8073 Floyd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8073 Floyd St have a pool?
No, 8073 Floyd St does not have a pool.
Does 8073 Floyd St have accessible units?
No, 8073 Floyd St does not have accessible units.
Does 8073 Floyd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8073 Floyd St does not have units with dishwashers.

