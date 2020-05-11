8073 Floyd St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/433af4f0b1 ---- This home is amazing! It features an updated kitchen and bathrooms, great spacious living room and it even has walk in closets! Brand new carpet throughout!! There is 1 bedroom downstairs and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Ceiling fans in every room. Ceramic tiled wet areas, inside Laundry connections, and a HUGE Garage with plenty of storage space. Fenced in front and back yard. This home is located right beside the trout river. You can see the water from the bedrooms! Close to 3 Marinas, I295 and minutes from the River City Marketplace. Call today to schedule a tour!



12 Months Courtyard Fence Scenic View Walk In Closet(S)