All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8064 ECHO SPRINGS RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8064 ECHO SPRINGS RD
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:09 PM

8064 ECHO SPRINGS RD

8064 Echo Springs Rd · (904) 625-1438
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Deerwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8064 Echo Springs Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1502 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Rare opportunity to rent brand new construction! This 3 bed, 2.5 bath ''SMART HOUSE'' technology townhome with water view is convenient to retail shops, restaurants, I-95, 295 and Southside Blvd. Fully fenced back and side yard with ceiling fans in each room. Utility sink in finished garage. ''ONE'' Pet UNDER 40 LBS WITH $300 PET FEE AND OWNER PRE-APPROVAL. No dangerous breeds. Must have steady income of $4500+ / month, good credit and good rental history. Applications at the house or under Docs tab.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8064 ECHO SPRINGS RD have any available units?
8064 ECHO SPRINGS RD has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8064 ECHO SPRINGS RD have?
Some of 8064 ECHO SPRINGS RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8064 ECHO SPRINGS RD currently offering any rent specials?
8064 ECHO SPRINGS RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8064 ECHO SPRINGS RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 8064 ECHO SPRINGS RD is pet friendly.
Does 8064 ECHO SPRINGS RD offer parking?
Yes, 8064 ECHO SPRINGS RD does offer parking.
Does 8064 ECHO SPRINGS RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8064 ECHO SPRINGS RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8064 ECHO SPRINGS RD have a pool?
No, 8064 ECHO SPRINGS RD does not have a pool.
Does 8064 ECHO SPRINGS RD have accessible units?
No, 8064 ECHO SPRINGS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 8064 ECHO SPRINGS RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8064 ECHO SPRINGS RD has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8064 ECHO SPRINGS RD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity