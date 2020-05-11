8064 ECHO SPRINGS RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

Rare opportunity to rent brand new construction! This 3 bed, 2.5 bath ''SMART HOUSE'' technology townhome with water view is convenient to retail shops, restaurants, I-95, 295 and Southside Blvd. Fully fenced back and side yard with ceiling fans in each room. Utility sink in finished garage. ''ONE'' Pet UNDER 40 LBS WITH $300 PET FEE AND OWNER PRE-APPROVAL. No dangerous breeds. Must have steady income of $4500+ / month, good credit and good rental history. Applications at the house or under Docs tab.