All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8019 Lourdes Drive North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8019 Lourdes Drive North
Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:53 PM

8019 Lourdes Drive North

8019 Lourdes Drive North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8019 Lourdes Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8019 Lourdes Drive North have any available units?
8019 Lourdes Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8019 Lourdes Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
8019 Lourdes Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8019 Lourdes Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 8019 Lourdes Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 8019 Lourdes Drive North offer parking?
No, 8019 Lourdes Drive North does not offer parking.
Does 8019 Lourdes Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8019 Lourdes Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8019 Lourdes Drive North have a pool?
Yes, 8019 Lourdes Drive North has a pool.
Does 8019 Lourdes Drive North have accessible units?
No, 8019 Lourdes Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 8019 Lourdes Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 8019 Lourdes Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8019 Lourdes Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 8019 Lourdes Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia