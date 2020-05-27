8015 Hilsdale Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This charming brand new home with 4 bedrooms and two baths has a lovely foyer that leads you to an open family room

and spacious kitchen w/ loads of cabinet & counter top space, stainless steel appliance and large pantry. The master suite boast a large walk in closet and private bath with double sinks. Other amenities include sprinkler system, ceiling fans in all rooms, garage door opener with remotes, and carpet in bedrooms. You'll also love a centrally located laundry room. Call today for a tour. Call Debbie @ Weichert Realtors - The Coffey Group 904-215-4432 Pets are at owners approval, $25 per month pet rent. Smoke free home.